    Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National

    Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Cathy Bridgers, wife of retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott C. Bridgers, South Carolina Air National Guard hosts new podcast, Columbia, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2026. Military spouses across South Carolina have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military families and powered by the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Turner Horton)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 17:59
    VIRIN: 260120-A-KR114-2058
    by SPC Turner Horton

    Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National Guard

    Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National Guard

