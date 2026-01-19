Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cathy Bridgers, wife of retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott C. Bridgers, South Carolina Air National Guard hosts new podcast, Columbia, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2026. Military spouses across South Carolina have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military families and powered by the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Turner Horton)