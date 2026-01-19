Military spouse-led podcast powered by the South Carolina National Guard

Photo By Spc. Turner Horton | Michelle Matheny, wife of U.S. Army Col. Bill Matheny, commander, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard hosts new podcast, Columbia, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2026. Military spouses across South Carolina have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military families and powered by the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Turner Horton) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Military spouses across South Carolina have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military families and powered by the South Carolina National Guard.

The podcast will launch on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. It gives military spouses a place to share their stories and insights through open and supportive conversations. Hosts Cathy Bridgers, Michelle Matheny, and Charlotte Stilwell want to build a positive and welcoming community that talks about the unique challenges and successes of military families.

Michelle Matheny is a mother of three, a small business owner, and a volunteer with the Soldier and Family Readiness Group for the 117th Engineer Brigade. As a military spouse of 14 years, she has supported her husband, Col. Bill Matheny, commander, 117th Engineer Brigade, through active duty and National Guard service. Michelle’s commitment shows the strength and resilience of military families, which the group is excited to highlight.

Charlotte Stilwell is a native of South Carolina and a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. She is the wife of Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, with whom she has three adult children. During more than 30 years as a military spouse, Charlotte managed family responsibilities during deployments totaling more than 41 months, as well as numerous additional periods of duty. In addition to her role as a military spouse, Charlotte is the mother of a son currently serving on active duty. She is also a Gold Star child, her father Capt. Joseph Vincent Whelan, was killed in action in Laos during the Vietnam War on October 25, 1969. Her experiences reflect a lifelong connection to military service and lend a personal understanding of the sacrifices borne by military families.

Cathy Bridgers is a devoted wife to retired Brigadier General Scott C. Bridgers, mother of two adult children and a passionate advocate for faith, family, and community. Cathy’s husband served over 30 years in the United States Air Force, including 22 years in the South Carolina National Guard as an F-16 pilot and retired as a Brigadier General as the South Carolina National Guard Assistant General for Air. Cathy supported her husband for 29 years of his military career. Service runs deep in Cathy’s family. Her son has served in the South Carolina National Guard for eight years and currently works at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Her daughter is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and is also a former military spouse, having supported her own family through five years of active-duty life.

Along with the main hosts, Family Guidons will welcome special guests like Dr. Laurie E. Thompson, Ed.D., author of Disability-Inclusivity: Creating Awareness to Change the Current Trajectory, wife of Lt. Col. (Chaplain) Kevin Thompson, state chaplain, South Carolina National Guard. She will share her knowledge to help military families. Precious Straeter, wife of Chaplain (Maj.) Curtis W. Straeter of the 117th Engineer Brigade, will also contribute by sharing her own experiences with military life and vast knowledge of what makes a podcast engaging and successful.

Family Guidons will talk about many topics, such as deployments, state activations, and daily life in the military. The podcast promises to keep things positive, honest, and useful. Listeners are invited to join in by sharing their stories, suggesting topics, and sharing messages of gratitude to those who support them.

You can listen to episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube music. Previews and updates will be shared on the South Carolina National Guard’s Facebook and Instagram pages to keep the community involved and informed about new episodes. Audiences will be able to watch a video version of the podcast on the South Carolina National Guard YouTube channel.

This podcast serves as a platform for the South Carolina National Guard to show their continued commitment to military families.

Listeners can get involved by sending in topics, sharing their goals, and talking about their challenges and successes. You can join the conversation in podcast comments or by emailing mailto:familyguidons@gmail.com.