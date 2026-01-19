(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Naval Base Kitsap

    Capt. John Hale, commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), along with a student from NBK's Child & Youth Programs, breaks ground on the Cascade Child Development Center (CDC) Jan. 14, 2026. The CDC, scheduled to open in 2027, will be a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate up to 92 children, increasing the capacity of high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 17:44
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
