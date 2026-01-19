NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Capt. John Hale, commanding officer of Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), along with a student from NBK's Child & Youth Programs, breaks ground on the Cascade Child Development Center (CDC) Jan. 14, 2026. The CDC, scheduled to open in 2027, will be a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate up to 92 children, increasing the capacity of high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region.
