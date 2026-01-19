NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Courtesy Photo | Staff, educators and children of Naval Base Kitsap's Child & Youth Programs, along...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff, educators and children of Naval Base Kitsap's Child & Youth Programs, along with NBK leadership and members of Naval Facilities and Systems Command Northwest broke ground on the Cascade Child Development Center (CDC) Jan. 14, 2026. The CDC, scheduled to open in 2027, will be a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate up to 92 children, increasing the capacity of high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region. see less | View Image Page

BREMERTON, Wash. – Naval Base Kitsap held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, for the new Cascades Child Development Center (CDC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region.



The new center, which will include eight classrooms and accommodate up to 92 children, is being constructed on the grounds that previously housed three mobile learning centers for 72 preschool children. The Cascades CDC will support mission readiness by providing safe, developmentally appropriate care for the children of service members and civilian personnel, ensuring that families have access to reliable childcare while parents serve the nation.



Construction began approximately nine months ahead of schedule, immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility is expected to open in 2027, enhancing the capacity for childcare services and expanding resources available to military families.



The Navy remains committed to supporting the well-being of service members and their families, and this project is a key step toward meeting the growing demand for quality childcare in the region.



