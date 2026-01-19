(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Base Kitsap

    BREMERTON, Wash. – Naval Base Kitsap held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, for the new Cascades Child Development Center (CDC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region.

    The new center, which will include eight classrooms and accommodate up to 92 children, is being constructed on the grounds that previously housed three mobile learning centers for 72 preschool children. The Cascades CDC will support mission readiness by providing safe, developmentally appropriate care for the children of service members and civilian personnel, ensuring that families have access to reliable childcare while parents serve the nation.

    Construction began approximately nine months ahead of schedule, immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility is expected to open in 2027, enhancing the capacity for childcare services and expanding resources available to military families.

    The Navy remains committed to supporting the well-being of service members and their families, and this project is a key step toward meeting the growing demand for quality childcare in the region.

    For more information on this release, please contact the Naval Base Kitsap Public Affairs Office at [NBKPAO@us.navy.mil](mailto:NBKPAO@us.navy.mil) or (360) 627-4031.

    For additional information about Naval Base Kitsap, please visit: [https://cnrnw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Kitsap/](https://cnrnw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Kitsap/) or visit the installation’s Facebook page at [https://www.facebook.com/kitsapnavy/](https://www.facebook.com/kitsapnavy/) .

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

