Educators and children of Naval Base Kitsap's Child & Youth Programs, break ground on the Cascade Child Development Center (CDC) Jan. 14, 2026. The CDC, scheduled to open in 2027, will be a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate up to 92 children, increasing the capacity of high-quality childcare for military families stationed in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9486922
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-N0883-1002
|Resolution:
|2863x3716
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVAL BASE KITSAP HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW CASCADES CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
No keywords found.