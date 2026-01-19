(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Las Palmas, Spain [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Las Palmas, Spain

    LAS PALMAS, SPAIN

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    LAS PALMAS, SPAIN – (Jan. 18, 2026) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) handle mooring lines as the ship as the ship arrive at port of Las Palmas, Spain, Jan. 18, 2025. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 07:36
    Photo ID: 9485963
    VIRIN: 260118-N-WB617-1115
    Resolution: 5750x3833
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: LAS PALMAS, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Las Palmas, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

