USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Las Palmas, Spain

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN – (Jan. 18, 2026) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) man the rails as the ship approaches port of Las Palmas, Spain, Jan. 18, 2025. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 07:36
|Photo ID:
|9485960
|VIRIN:
|260118-N-WB617-1081
|Resolution:
|5680x3702
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|LAS PALMAS, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
