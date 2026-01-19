USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Las Palmas, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN – (Jan. 18, 2026) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) conduct safety brief as the ship prepares to approach port of Las Palmas, Spain, Jan. 18, 2025. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)