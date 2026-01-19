(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2026) – Personnel assigned to Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Bahrain and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, pose for a group photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the start of a $15.8 million renovation of an unaccompanied housing facility. The project is part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command "Sailors First" initiative, which prioritizes long-term investments to enhance quality of life for Sailors. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 05:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, "Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &quot;Sailors First&quot; in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations
    &quot;Sailors First&quot; in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

    "Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    US Navy
    Sailors First
    Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force

