"Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2026) – Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Bahrain, cuts a ceremonial ribbon to mark the start of a $15.8 million renovation of an unaccompanied housing facility. The project is part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command "Sailors First" initiative, which prioritizes long-term investments to enhance quality of life for Sailors. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)
