    "Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.20.2026

    Story by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    "Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

    MANAMA, Bahrain — Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain leadership broke ground Jan. 12 on a $15.8 million renovation of unaccompanied housing.

    The project aligns with the Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force, which was formed to address substandard living conditions. The renovation is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) "Sailors First" initiative, which prioritizes long-term investments to enhance Sailors' quality of life.

    "Any investment in our Sailors' well-being is returned to us in the form of mission readiness and talent retention," said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. "Many of our service members here at NSA Bahrain are first-tour Sailors who have never been outside the U.S. When we ensure our team has the best possible living conditions, we are investing in both their success here on the installation and the future of their Navy career."

    The extensive renovations will transform the unaccompanied housing facility into a modern, safe, and energy-efficient living space by installing a new roof system and insulated exterior doors with full repainting; refurbishing residential units and common areas with new flooring, updated paint schemes, and contemporary fixtures; overhauling mechanical and plumbing systems; and upgrading fire protection, life safety, electrical, and telecommunications systems.

    The project is a point of pride for the public works team who are overseeing the renovations.

    “This groundbreaking represents a significant milestone for our entire team,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Fitzgerald, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division, PWD Bahrain. “Our construction managers, contracting officers, and engineering technicians invest years of dedicated effort into projects of this scope. Being able to initiate these essential renovations and ultimately provide improved living conditions for our service members, is extremely rewarding.”

    This effort underscores the Navy's commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and clean housing, recognizing that such conditions are not optional but are essential to sustaining the health, welfare, and combat-effectiveness of every Sailor.

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.

    NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

    For updates or coverage opportunities, email mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    US Navy
    Sailors First
    Secretary of War's Barracks Task Force

