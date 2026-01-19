"Sailors First" in Action: NSA Bahrain Begins Unaccompanied Housing Renovations

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea | MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2026) – Personnel assigned to Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Bahrain and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, pose for a group photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the start of a $15.8 million renovation of an unaccompanied housing facility. The project is part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command "Sailors First" initiative, which prioritizes long-term investments to enhance quality of life for Sailors. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain — Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain leadership broke ground Jan. 12 on a $15.8 million renovation of unaccompanied housing.

The project aligns with the Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force, which was formed to address substandard living conditions. The renovation is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) "Sailors First" initiative, which prioritizes long-term investments to enhance Sailors' quality of life.

"Any investment in our Sailors' well-being is returned to us in the form of mission readiness and talent retention," said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. "Many of our service members here at NSA Bahrain are first-tour Sailors who have never been outside the U.S. When we ensure our team has the best possible living conditions, we are investing in both their success here on the installation and the future of their Navy career."

The extensive renovations will transform the unaccompanied housing facility into a modern, safe, and energy-efficient living space by installing a new roof system and insulated exterior doors with full repainting; refurbishing residential units and common areas with new flooring, updated paint schemes, and contemporary fixtures; overhauling mechanical and plumbing systems; and upgrading fire protection, life safety, electrical, and telecommunications systems.

The project is a point of pride for the public works team who are overseeing the renovations.

“This groundbreaking represents a significant milestone for our entire team,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Fitzgerald, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division, PWD Bahrain. “Our construction managers, contracting officers, and engineering technicians invest years of dedicated effort into projects of this scope. Being able to initiate these essential renovations and ultimately provide improved living conditions for our service members, is extremely rewarding.”

This effort underscores the Navy's commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and clean housing, recognizing that such conditions are not optional but are essential to sustaining the health, welfare, and combat-effectiveness of every Sailor.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.

NSA Bahrain's mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments.

