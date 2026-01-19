(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIANG kick off Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    HIANG kick off Sentry Aloha 26-1

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing lands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, based at Truax Field in Madison, was one of the first Air National Guard wings to receive the F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9485763
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NW874-1265
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    ANG
    JBPHH
    sentryaloha26-1

