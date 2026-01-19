HIANG kick off Sentry Aloha 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing lands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, based at Truax Field in Madison, was one of the first Air National Guard wings to receive the F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)