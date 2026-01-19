A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawai'i Air National Guard’s “Hawaiian Raptors” taxis at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha is a long-running series of U.S. Air National Guard fighter training exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing that provides realistic combat and integration training for Air Force units to support homeland defense and overseas missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9485759
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NW874-1065
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
This work, HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.