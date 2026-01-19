HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawai'i Air National Guard’s “Hawaiian Raptors” lands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha is a long-running series of U.S. Air National Guard fighter training exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing that provides realistic combat and integration training for Air Force units to support homeland defense and overseas missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)