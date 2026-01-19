(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawai'i Air National Guard’s “Hawaiian Raptors” lands at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha is a long-running series of U.S. Air National Guard fighter training exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing that provides realistic combat and integration training for Air Force units to support homeland defense and overseas missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9485761
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NW874-1220
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kicks off Sentry Aloha 26-1
    HIANG kick off Sentry Aloha 26-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery