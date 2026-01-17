(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

    Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leadership recognized employees for exceptional service during its third-quarter awards ceremony Jan. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, garrison command sergeant major, presented awards to civilian employees and acknowledged their contributions to the installation's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9485624
    VIRIN: 260115-A-LO645-9832
    Resolution: 3819x3376
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

    Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

    all hands
    IMCOM
    army civilian
    Recognation Ceremony
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    possibilities

