Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leadership recognized employees for exceptional service during its third-quarter awards ceremony Jan. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, garrison command sergeant major, presented awards to civilian employees and acknowledged their contributions to the installation's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leadership recognized employees for exceptional service during its third-quarter awards ceremony Jan. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.

Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, garrison command sergeant major, presented awards to civilian employees and acknowledged their contributions to the installation's mission.

Cantwell and Riding opened the ceremony by presenting coins of excellence to Pamela Calimlim, on behalf of Installation Management Command, Installation Directorate-Training, and Miguel Morales, on behalf of U.S. Military Academy, West Point.

The command team honored 10 employees for their years of federal service.

Robert Weinzettle and MD Wahid received five-year service certificates. Calimlim and Miranda McGann-Valenti earned 10-year certificates and pins.

Andrew Carman and Leah Scott accepted 20-year service awards. Lizbeth Graziano received a 25-year certificate and pin, while Myriam Vargas accepted recognition for 30 years of service.

Marjorie Rice Patrick received a certificate and pin for 35 years of federal service.

Carlos Crespo received a standing ovation as he accepted recognition for 45 years of federal service.

Joanne Amassiadis and Christina Fijalkiweicz received the garrison S.E.R.V.I.C.E. Award for exceptional peer-to-peer service during the third quarter.

Susan Blair and Trevor Loew received Civilian Service Achievement Medals for their support during the Fort Hamilton energy crisis from July to August. Their actions ensured mission-critical operations continued despite significant disruptions.

David Devine and Tara Guido received Civilian Service Commendation Medals for their exceptional performance during the energy crisis.

Rosario Sharp received the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service as a contract management program analyst with the 401st Army Field Support Brigade supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Directors from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Resource Management Office concluded the ceremony by welcoming new employees and recognizing departing team members.

To view full album visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCH1n9