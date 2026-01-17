Fort Hamilton recognizes employees at quarterly awards ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leadership recognized employees for exceptional service during its third-quarter awards ceremony Jan. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, garrison command sergeant major, presented awards to civilian employees and acknowledged their contributions to the installation's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)
