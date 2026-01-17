Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jacob Harper, from Cumberland, Maryland, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, takes the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) onboard Camp Shields, January 15, 2026. NWAE is annual test for E-6s seeking promotion to Chief Petty Officer (E-7). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
