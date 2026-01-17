(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guelmy Camachoalverez, from Utuado, Puerto Rico, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, takes the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) onboard Camp Shields, January 15, 2026. NWAE is annual test for E-6s seeking promotion to Chief Petty Officer (E-7). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9485603
    VIRIN: 260115-N-DN657-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: UTUADO, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    testing
    advancement exam
    CFAO
    NWAE
    Okinawa
    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery