    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 5]

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
    Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO), gives opening remarks for candidates taking the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) onboard Camp Shields, January 15, 2026. NWAE is annual test for E-6s seeking promotion to Chief Petty Officer (E-7). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9485600
    VIRIN: 260115-N-DN657-1015
    Resolution: 7724x5149
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa Conducts E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    testing
    advancement exam
    CFAO
    NWAE
    Okinawa
    Japan

