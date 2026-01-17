(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 3 of 3]

    128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec 

    128th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing of Milwaukee takes off during Sentry Aloha from the runway of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 15, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9484119
    VIRIN: 260115-Z-FM966-1017
    Resolution: 7458x4974
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lauren Kmiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

