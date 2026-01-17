A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing of Milwaukee takes off during Sentry Aloha from the runway of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 15, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.
128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha
