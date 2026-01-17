An F-15 Eagle from the 159th Fighter Wing receives mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing of Milwaukee during Sentry Aloha off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii on January 15, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9484118
|VIRIN:
|260115-Z-FM966-1006
|Resolution:
|5989x3993
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lauren Kmiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha
No keywords found.