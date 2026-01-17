An F-22 Raptor from the Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Wing retreats after mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling wing of Milwaukee during Sentry Aloha off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii on January 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9484117
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-FN082-1078
|Resolution:
|8023x5349
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amelia Buell
128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha
