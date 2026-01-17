128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-22 Raptor from the Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Wing retreats after mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling wing of Milwaukee during Sentry Aloha off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii on January 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.