    128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 1 of 3]

    128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amelia Buell 

    128th Air Refueling Wing

    An F-22 Raptor from the Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Wing retreats after mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling wing of Milwaukee during Sentry Aloha off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii on January 14, 2026. Sentry Aloha provides cost-effective and realistic, large-scale training scenarios to prepare warfighters and support the Air National Guard’s position as a crucial component of the nation’s operational force.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9484117
    VIRIN: 260114-Z-FN082-1078
    Resolution: 8023x5349
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Participates in Sentry Aloha [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amelia Buell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    raptor
    128ARW
    fighter jet
    f22
    sentryaloha26-1

