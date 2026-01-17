(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Guardsmen from the Florida National Guard conduct presence patrols in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. By maintaining a visible presence and working alongside local and federal partners, National Guard forces contribute to deterrence, public safety, and a secure environment for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9484100
    VIRIN: 260119-Z-VZ654-1154
    Resolution: 6336x9504
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

