Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

A Guardsman from the Florida National Guard conducts a presence patrol in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Through visible patrols and close coordination with law enforcement partners, National Guard forces help deter crime, strengthen community confidence, and support public safety across the nation’s capital.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)