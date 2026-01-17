Visible Presence: Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardsmen from the Florida National Guard conduct presence patrols in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. By maintaining a visible presence and working alongside local and federal partners, National Guard forces contribute to deterrence, public safety, and a secure environment for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)