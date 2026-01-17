USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jamuri Brownstephens, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), secures a fuel probe during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), Jan. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.