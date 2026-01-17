(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), prepare for a replenishment-at-sea as the ship approaches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), Jan. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9484043
    VIRIN: 260118-N-HE318-1009
    Resolution: 3115x2225
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    replenishment at sea (RAS)
    sailor
    US Navy

