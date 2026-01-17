(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), fire a shot line to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 18, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9484044
    VIRIN: 260118-N-HE318-1015
    Resolution: 2225x3115
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts RAS with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

