Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert

260117-N-PG545-1001, Bethesda, Md. (January 17, 2026) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform Igor Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" during a chamber concert at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda, Maryland. Navy Band's Chamber Music Recital Series features soloists and small group performances in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
