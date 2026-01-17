Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260117-N-PG545-1067, Bethesda, Md. (January 17, 2026) Musicians 1st Class Amelia Merriman and Chad Crummel perform an oboe and marimba duo during a chamber concert at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda, Maryland. Navy Band's Chamber Music Recital Series features soloists and small group performances in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)