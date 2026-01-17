(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260117-N-PG545-1137, Bethesda, Md. (January 17, 2026) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform Igor Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" during a chamber concert at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda, Maryland. Navy Band's Chamber Music Recital Series features soloists and small group performances in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9483923
    VIRIN: 260117-N-PQ545-1137
    Resolution: 7571x5047
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert
    Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform in a chamber ensemble concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    music
    navy band
    chamber ensemble

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery