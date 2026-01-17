(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D.C. National Guard Hosts Jamaica National Reserve During Leader Development Exchange [Image 4 of 11]

    D.C. National Guard Hosts Jamaica National Reserve During Leader Development Exchange

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) hosted members of the Jamaica National Reserve during a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 12–15, 2026, as part of ongoing cooperation through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. The Jamaica National Reserve delegation participated in discussions and practical exchanges focused on noncommissioned officer development, training schoolhouse organization, instructor certification, record management, and building a sustainable reserve training pipeline. The exchange also highlighted interest in implementing the Family Readiness Program and Recruit Sustainment Program to strengthen service member support and prepare new enlistees for basic combat training. The engagement reinforced shared best practices for a resilient multi-domain focused Reserve Force formation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9483917
    VIRIN: 260112-O-IB405-6732
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, D.C. National Guard Hosts Jamaica National Reserve During Leader Development Exchange [Image 11 of 11], by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

