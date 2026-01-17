D.C. National Guard Hosts Jamaica National Reserve During Leader Development Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The District of Columbia National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) hosted members of the Jamaica National Reserve during a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 12–15, 2026, as part of ongoing cooperation through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. The Jamaica National Reserve delegation participated in discussions and practical exchanges focused on noncommissioned officer development, training schoolhouse organization, instructor certification, record management, and building a sustainable reserve training pipeline. The exchange also highlighted interest in implementing the Family Readiness Program and Recruit Sustainment Program to strengthen service member support and prepare new enlistees for basic combat training. The engagement reinforced shared best practices for a resilient multi-domain focused Reserve Force formation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Tinashe Machona)