Sailors prepare an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 for launch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 14, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy Ortiz)