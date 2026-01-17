Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Raynardo Bryce, left, explains equipment inside

the tool roll kit to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Amiah Broussard, middle, and

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Calvin Banaag aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft

carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan.14, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)