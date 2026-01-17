Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Raynardo Bryce, left, explains equipment inside
the tool roll kit to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Amiah Broussard, middle, and
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Calvin Banaag aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft
carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan.14, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9483852
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-EK577-1232
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by SR Kyle Cooksey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.