Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Nightdippers” of

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George

H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 14, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway

conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)