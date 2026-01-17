Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Nightdippers” of
Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George
H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 14, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway
conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9483856
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-EK577-2240
|Resolution:
|3667x2445
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by SR Kyle Cooksey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.