U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, practices evasion and concealment techniques during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. CSARTE allowed units to rehearse complex rescue operations while reinforcing readiness for real-world personnel recovery missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9483534
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-DD357-7359
|Resolution:
|6451x4301
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camouflaged Communication [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.