Camouflaged Communication

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, practices evasion and concealment techniques during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. CSARTE allowed units to rehearse complex rescue operations while reinforcing readiness for real-world personnel recovery missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)