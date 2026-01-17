(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camouflaged Communication [Image 3 of 3]

    Camouflaged Communication

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman Breanna Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, applies dirt as camouflage during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. During the exercise, Air Force and Marine Corps forces integrated air and ground assets to practice combat search and rescue tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9483531
    VIRIN: 260114-F-DD357-8582
    Resolution: 6593x4395
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camouflaged Communication [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    23d Wing
    Lead Wing

