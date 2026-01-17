Camouflaged Communication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, applies dirt as camouflage during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. During the exercise, Air Force and Marine Corps forces integrated air and ground assets to practice combat search and rescue tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)