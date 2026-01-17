Camouflaged Communication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, uses the terrain to evade opposing forces while awaiting rescue during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise emphasized rapid response, personnel recovery and joint command and control in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)