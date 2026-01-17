Camouflaged Communication

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Noah, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 pilot, uses the terrain to evade opposing forces while awaiting rescue during Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise (CSARTE 26-1) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise emphasized rapid response, personnel recovery and joint command and control in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)
