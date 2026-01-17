(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Bab El-Mandeb [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Bab El-Mandeb

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    260112-N-IE405-1271 BAB EL-MANDEB (Jan. 12, 2026) U.S. Navy Seaman Michael Masden, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands helmsman watch from the pilothouse during a transit through the Bab El-Mandeb. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 10:57
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Bab al-Mandeb
    patrol
    mentoring
    CENTCOM

