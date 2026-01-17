USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Bab El-Mandeb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260112-N-IE405-1270 BAB EL-MANDEB (Jan. 12, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Kelley Jones, commander, Destroyer Squadron 50, right, mentors U.S. Navy Seaman Hilari Gonzalez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), during a transit through the Bab El-Mandeb. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)