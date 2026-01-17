USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Bab El-Mandeb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260112-N-IE405-1268 BAB EL-MANDEB (Jan. 12, 2026) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transits through the Bab El-Mandeb while operating in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)