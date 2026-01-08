JBAB shoots and scores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians who work at the 11th Wing, play a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The tournament encouraged base-wide interaction through fitness and competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)