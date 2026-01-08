(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBAB shoots and scores [Image 2 of 5]

    JBAB shoots and scores

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Sports Competition 3-on-3 basketball champions stand with the trophy, from left to right: Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, Airman 1st Class Kentavious Lazenby, and Master Sgt. Malcolm Bentley, all assigned to the 11th Wing, presented by Steven James, JBAB fitness center director. Participants competed for the installation’s sports competition trophy, which goes to the winner of various tournaments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9483182
    VIRIN: 260115-F-UD194-1447
    Resolution: 2595x2076
    Size: 808.68 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB shoots and scores [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    excellence
    JBAB
    merit
    basketball
    fitness

