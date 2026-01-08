JBAB shoots and scores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Sports Competition 3-on-3 basketball champions stand with the trophy, from left to right: Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, Airman 1st Class Kentavious Lazenby, and Master Sgt. Malcolm Bentley, all assigned to the 11th Wing, presented by Steven James, JBAB fitness center director. Participants competed for the installation’s sports competition trophy, which goes to the winner of various tournaments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)