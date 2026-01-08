(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBAB shoots and scores

    JBAB shoots and scores

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kentavious Lazenby, an 11th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist, "breaks the ankles" of Master Sgt. Michael Hooper, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The tournament encouraged fitness and teamwork, with winners earning the installation's sports competition trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9483180
    VIRIN: 250928-F-UD194-9305
    Resolution: 3322x2210
    Size: 773.73 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB shoots and scores [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    excellence
    JBAB
    merit
    basketball
    fitness

