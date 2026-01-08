JBAB shoots and scores

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kentavious Lazenby, an 11th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist, “breaks the ankles” of Master Sgt. Michael Hooper, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. The tournament encouraged fitness and teamwork, with winners earning the installation’s sports competition trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
