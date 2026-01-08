(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Texas [Image 39 of 45]

    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Texas

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza     

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to SpaceX employees alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 12, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 15:36
    Photo ID: 9482954
    VIRIN: 260112-D-PM193-3028
    Resolution: 5794x3863
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US
    This work, SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Texas [Image 45 of 45], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth
    Arsenal of Freedom

