Date Taken: 01.16.2026 Date Posted: 01.16.2026 15:36 Photo ID: 9482949 VIRIN: 260112-D-PM193-2916 Resolution: 5858x3905 Size: 4.95 MB Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Texas [Image 45 of 45], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.