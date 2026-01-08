Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tours SpaceX facilities with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 12, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9482943
|VIRIN:
|260112-D-PM193-2671
|Resolution:
|6051x4034
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Texas [Image 45 of 45], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.