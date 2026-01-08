(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation [Image 15 of 21]

    154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, takes part in a multi-ship formation off the coast of Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2026. The aircraft participated in a comprehensive training sortie designed to integrate the 154th Operations Group’s distinct mission sets, including air superiority and aerial refueling, to ensure peak mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9482628
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-RV808-3262
    Resolution: 6367x4242
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

